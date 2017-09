April 1 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* Awarded 25 million Norwegian crowns ($3.02 million) contract to build hydrogen refuelling station with on-site hydrogen production from solar energy

* Deal is for delivery of hydrogen refuelling station with integrated on-site hydrogen production to Uno-X Hydrogen AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2753 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)