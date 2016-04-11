BRIEF-Tele Columbus FY 2015 pro forma revenues EUR 460.7 mln

April 11 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG :

* For full year 2015, pro forma revenues of group were 460.7 million euros ($525.47 million)

* Pro forma 2015 total output for group amounted to 508.4 million euros

* Expects for fiscal year 2016 mid single digit percentage revenue growth versus FY 2015

* Expects for the fiscal year 2016 high single digit percentage normalised EBITDA growth year on year

* Increases expectations on total costs and capex annual target run-rate synergies from integration of Primacom and Pepcom to more than 40 million euros from FY 2018 on

* To achieve in the medium term mid to high single digit percentage revenue growth per annum for medium term

* To achieve in the medium term mid to high single digit percentage revenue growth per annum for medium term

* To achieve in the medium term high single digit percentage normalised EBITDA growth per annum in medium term