FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Induct AS completes private placements of NOK 18 million
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Induct AS completes private placements of NOK 18 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Induct AS (INDUCT-ME.OL):

* Completes private placements of 18 million Norwegian crowns ($2.2 million) further information on the subsequent offering

* Completion of a first private placement of 8 million crowns in cash payment and a second private placement in range of 7-10 million crowns

* Successfully raised 10 million crowns in second private placement

* New shares to be issued under second private placement will be listed on merkur market

* Intends to carry out a subsequent offering.

* Decided to propose a subsequent offering of up to 5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2292 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.