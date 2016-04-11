BRIEF-Induct AS completes private placements of NOK 18 million

April 11 (Reuters) - Induct AS (INDUCT-ME.OL):

* Completes private placements of 18 million Norwegian crowns ($2.2 million) further information on the subsequent offering

* Completion of a first private placement of 8 million crowns in cash payment and a second private placement in range of 7-10 million crowns

* Successfully raised 10 million crowns in second private placement

* New shares to be issued under second private placement will be listed on merkur market

* Intends to carry out a subsequent offering.

* Decided to propose a subsequent offering of up to 5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

