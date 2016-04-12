BRIEF-ASOS on track to achieve sales and margin guidance for full year

April 12 (Reuters) - ASOS
* H1 pretax profit 21.2 million stg versus 18 million stg year ago
* Strong performance in strategic markets: UK sales +25%, EU +31%, U.S. +34% (in constant currency)
* 10.9 million active customers, up 17% on prior year
* Retail gross margin up 40bps; gross margin up 50bps
* Robust cash position of £135.9m (31 August 2015: £119.2m)
* Technology and logistics plans on track and pace of change stepping up
* On track to achieve our previously stated sales and margin guidance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)