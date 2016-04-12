FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASOS on track to achieve sales and margin guidance for full year
April 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ASOS on track to achieve sales and margin guidance for full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - ASOS

* H1 pretax profit 21.2 million stg versus 18 million stg year ago

* Strong performance in strategic markets: UK sales +25%, EU +31%, U.S. +34% (in constant currency)

* 10.9 million active customers, up 17% on prior year

* Retail gross margin up 40bps; gross margin up 50bps

* Robust cash position of £135.9m (31 August 2015: £119.2m)

* Technology and logistics plans on track and pace of change stepping up

* On track to achieve our previously stated sales and margin guidance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
