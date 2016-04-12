FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galliford Try issues statement on Edinburgh schools closure
April 12, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galliford Try issues statement on Edinburgh schools closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc

* Statement re press comment - Edinburgh schools

* Through acquisition of Miller Construction, Galliford Try has contractual responsibility for four of seventeen schools.

* Issues following statement in response to recent press comment following closure of certain schools in edinburgh.

* Was notified in March that Oxgangs primary school, built by Miller Construction, lost part of one external wall which blew off in storm

* Remedial work in those four schools is nearing completion and costs are not material to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

