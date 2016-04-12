FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 0.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* Successful first quarter of 2016 with high new customer figures and significantly reduced acquisition costs

* In Q1 with 4.4 million euros ($5.01 million), revenues exceeded prior-year figure of 2.4 million euros by 85 pct

* Q1 EBIT improved to -2.1 million euros (prior year: -3.0 million euros) and net result for period amounted to -0.9 million euros (prior year: -2.6 million euros)

* Initial FY guidance, published in January 2016, will remain unchanged and reviewed again in course of publication of its half-yearly financial report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

