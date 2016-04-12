FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finland's Stockmann says Crazy Days campaign sales fell 3 pct
April 12, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Finland's Stockmann says Crazy Days campaign sales fell 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp

* says sales in March were down by 26.9 per cent from a year ago and amounted to 84.0 million euros in continuing product areas and businesses

* says change percentage is not comparable due to the timing of the Crazy Days campaign

* says during the first three weeks in March, the Group’s comparable sales were on a par with 2015

* Says comparable Crazy Days campaign sales were down by 3 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

