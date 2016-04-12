FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dunelm says deputy chairman to sell 6 million ordinary shares
April 12, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dunelm says deputy chairman to sell 6 million ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc :

* Proposed secondary placing

* Will Adderley, deputy chairman of company, that he intends to sell approximately 6 million ordinary shares in company via an accelerated bookbuild secondary placing

* This represents approximately 3 per cent of issued share capital of Dunelm. Shares to be sold are currently held by WA Capital Limited

* Placing will be managed by UBS Limited, acting as bookrunner, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, acting as co-lead manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

