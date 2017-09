April 13 (Reuters) - Tele2 Ab

* Tele2 IoT strengthens its presence in France

* Says during the last couple of months, Tele2 IoT has recruited dedicated resources in France and signed a strategic partnership with Sisteer

* Says Tele2 IoT expects the total number of connections in France to double within three years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)