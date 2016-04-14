FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wilex Q1 sales revenue and income up at 1.0 mln euros
#Healthcare
April 14, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wilex Q1 sales revenue and income up at 1.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Wilex AG :

* Q1 sales revenue and income totalling 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million), up 11 pct on previous year (0.9 million euros)

* Q1 research and development costs of 1.3 million euros were up 0.5 mln euros on prior-year period (0.8 mln euros), due to expansion of preclinical investigations at Heidelberg Pharma

* At 1.1 million euros, Wilex group’s net loss for first three months of financial year was maintained at a stable level compared with previous year

* Total assets as of Feb. 29, 2016 amounted to 13.0 mln euros, up from figure of 12.1 mln euros shown as of Nov. 30, 2015 reporting date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
