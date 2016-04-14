BRIEF-JD Sports FY revenue rises 20 pct to 1.82 bln stg

April 14 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion Plc
* Final results
* Final dividend up 5.1 percent to 6.2 penceper share
* Total dividend 7.4 penceper share
* FY revenue rose 20 percent to 1.822 billion stg
* Headline profit before tax and exceptional items of 157.1 million stg (2015: 100 million stg) and group operating profit before exceptional items increasing by 56 pct to 158.9 million stg (2015: 102.2 million stg)
* FY operating profit before exceptional items increasing by 49 pct to 162.9 million stg (2015: 109.3 million stg)
* Capex of 83.5 million stg (2015: 70.2 million stg) which is expected to increase further in current financial year as international rollout of JD continues to gain momentum
* Like for like sales for 52 week period across all group fascias, including those in europe, increased by 11.6 pct
* Total gross margin in year of 48.5 pct was broadly consistent with prior year
* Continues to believe that group is very well positioned for profitable growth