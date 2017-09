BRIEF-Debenhams first half profit up 5.5 pct, on track for full year

April 14 (Reuters) - Debenhams Plc

* H1 gross transaction value (GTV) up 1.6% to £1,628.7m (2015: £1,602.4m)

* Group like-for-like sales up 2.4% in constant currency, up 1.1% as reported

* Group gross margin rate up 20bps, with mix partly offsetting 90bps markdown improvement on last year

* Group profit before tax up 5.5% to £93.8m (2015: £88.9m), basic EPS up 5.1% to 6.2p (2015: 5.9p)

* Interim dividend increased by 2.5% to 1.025p per share (2015: 1.000p)

* We are on track to deliver full year results in line with market expectations