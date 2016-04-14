FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinnerschrader reports sales revenue of 24.8 mln euros in H1
#IT Services & Consulting
April 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sinnerschrader reports sales revenue of 24.8 mln euros in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Sinnerschrader AG :

* Achieves core growth of almost 21 pct in the second quarter

* Development of business according to plan

* Revenue of more than 50 million euros ($56.28 million)and an EBITA of 5 million euros confirmed for 2015/2016

* Operating result (EBITA) of 0.5 million euros for Q2 of current financial year also clearly exceeded figure for previous year with a growth of 0.7 million euros

* Sales revenue in amount of 24.8 million euros in first half of financial year

* Second half year of 2014/2015, net income had fallen just short of zero

* Is confirming its business forecast for current financial year of 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
