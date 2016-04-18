BRIEF-Recipharm creates global CDMO leader through SEK 1.7 bln acquisitions

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Recipharm creates a global CDMO leader through SEK 1.7 billion strategic acquisitions in the US, Sweden and India

* Recipharm says signed two separate agreements to acquire Kemwell’s pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing (cdmo) businesses

* Recipharm says proposed share issue of approximately sek 850 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Recipharm says businesses to be acquired had 2015 preliminary net sales of approximately sek 745 million, corresponding to 22 per cent of Recipharm’s 2015 total net sales

* Recipharm says acquisitions are expected to be accretive to ebitda margin already from 2016 and are well in line with Recipharm’s overall financial objectives

* The acquisition price for Kemwell’s operations in the US and Sweden amounts to approximately USD 85 million (SEK 693 million) on a cash and debt free basis

* Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2016

* The acquisition price for the operations in India amounts to USD 120 million (SEK 982 million) on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: