BRIEF-Immofinanz to acquire 25,690,163 bearer shares and 4 registered shares in CA Immobilien Anlagen
April 18, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz to acquire 25,690,163 bearer shares and 4 registered shares in CA Immobilien Anlagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG :

* Announces the acquisition of 25,690,163 bearer shares and 4 registered shares in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* Purchase price amounts to 23.50 euros ($26.52)per share

* Total value of transaction is approx. 604 million euros which is intended to be funded with additional debt and issuance of a convertible bond

* Outlook for immofinanz’s distribution policy for 2015/16 financial year and 2016 abbreviated financial year, which was announced on 2 Feb 2016, remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

