FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KPS: Forecast for FY 2015/2016 confirmed at AGM
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 18, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KPS: Forecast for FY 2015/2016 confirmed at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - KPS AG :

* Annual General Meeting recognises dynamic business performance and resolves increase in dividend to 0.30 euros per share and issue of ‘bonus shares’

* At Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board confirmed its forecast for current financial year of a dynamic business development with an increase in sales to anticipated 140 million euros ($158.33 million)and improved operating earnings (EBIT) of 22 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.