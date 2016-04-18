FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alinda Capital Partners to buy Energy Assets Group for $280 mln
April 18, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alinda Capital Partners to buy Energy Assets Group for $280 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Energy Assets Group Plc

* Recommended offer for energy assets group plc

* Under terms of acquisition, energy assets shareholders will be entitled to receive 685 pence in cash for each energy assets share held.

* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share capital of energy assets at approximately 198 million pounds ($280.43 million) and represents an enterprise value multiple of approximately 13.8 times energy assets’ ebitda for period ended 31 march 2015.

* Acquisition price represents a premium of approximately: - 40.4 per cent. To closing price of 488 pence per energy assets share on 15 april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7061 pounds) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
