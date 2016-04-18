FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Britain's Oncimmune Holdings says to float on AIM
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Britain's Oncimmune Holdings says to float on AIM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Oncimmune

* Oncimmune Holdings announces intention to apply for admission to trading on AIM

* Dealings are expected to commence in the middle of May 2016

* Company expects market capitalisation of approximately 66 million pounds.

* Zeus Capital Limited is the nominated advisor and broker to the company.

* The placing is expected to raise approximately 11 million pounds by way of issue of new shares to institutional investors.

* Oncimmune specializes in early cancer detection, developing and commercialising its proprietary EarlyCDT platform technology. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.