BRIEF-Weng Fine Art anticipates for 2016 even greater growth in sales and earnings than in 2015

April 18 (Reuters) - Weng Fine Art AG :

* Returns to growth path in 2015 - positive outlook for 2016

* For 2016, anticipates even greater growth in sales and earnings than in 2015

* Sales for group over 2016 financial year are expected to range from 7.5 million to 10.0 million eur with a pre-tax profit of between 1.0 million and 2.0 million.

* In FY (short fiscal year) consolidated sales amounted to about 6.2 million euros ($7.00 million)(previous year 5.5 million euros)