BRIEF-Connect Group agrees five year contract extension with Northern & Shell
April 19, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Connect Group agrees five year contract extension with Northern & Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc :

* 5Yr contract extension with Northern & Shell

* Announce Smiths News has reached an agreement with Northern & Shell to extend its newspaper and magazine wholesaling contract until March 2021

* Contract is valued at 83 million stg pa (at FY15 values) equating to 6 pct of national newspaper and magazine distribution market

* This also represents a 56 pct market share of Northern & Shell’s distribution business

* Following this extension, Smiths News has now secured 5 bln stg of revenues per annum (at fy15 values) through to 2019 equating to 94 pct of total sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

