BRIEF-Experian says to buy CSIdentity for $360 mln

April 19 (Reuters) - Experian Plc :

* Definitive agreement to acquire CSIdentity Corp

* Transaction is subject to Hart- Scott-Rodino regulatory approval in US and other customary closing conditions

* Purchase price is $360 million, payable in full at closing, which will be funded from experian’s existing committed bank facilities

* CSId is a strong strategic fit for experian

* Acquisition provides an opportunity to significantly improve our market position in affinity and direct-to-consumer marketplaces, combining best-in-class credit and identity products

* Expect to report one-off integration costs of $8 million in first 12 months to integrate business and to realise planned synergies

* CSId is being acquired from private equity and other investors, management and employees and will form part of experian consumer services in north america