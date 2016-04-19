FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Experian says to buy CSIdentity for $360 mln
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
April 19, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Experian says to buy CSIdentity for $360 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Experian Plc :

* Definitive agreement to acquire CSIdentity Corp

* Transaction is subject to Hart- Scott-Rodino regulatory approval in US and other customary closing conditions

* Purchase price is $360 million, payable in full at closing, which will be funded from experian’s existing committed bank facilities

* CSId is a strong strategic fit for experian

* Acquisition provides an opportunity to significantly improve our market position in affinity and direct-to-consumer marketplaces, combining best-in-class credit and identity products

* Expect to report one-off integration costs of $8 million in first 12 months to integrate business and to realise planned synergies

* CSId is being acquired from private equity and other investors, management and employees and will form part of experian consumer services in north america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
