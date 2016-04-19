FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yoc decides on capital increase and debt financing
April 19, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yoc decides on capital increase and debt financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Yoc Ag :

* Decides on capital increase/private placement and debt financing lead to cash inflow of around 1.0 million euros ($1.14 million)

* To implement a capital increase from authorised capital against cash contributions in amount of 180,505 new shares under exclusion of subscription rights

* Issue price of 2.77 euros per share

* Gross issue proceeds from capital increase will come to around 0.5 million euros

* Capital stock will thereby increase by 180,505.00 euros

* In addition, company has agreed upon concomitant debt financing at standard market conditions, maturing end Q4 2018, which will bring a further inflow of 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

