April 20 (Reuters) - Fielmann AG

* Q1 pretax profit 54.1 million eur versus 62.8 million eur year ago

* Q1 sales 372.1 million eur versus 373.3 million eur year ago

* Q1 profit 38.2 million eur versus 44.5 million eur year ago

* Dividend 1.75 eur per share

* Confident for rest of year

* Expanding its market position and rapidly advancing its expansion plans. Further branches are to be opened in Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)