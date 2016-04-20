FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-N Brown Group says trading since year end has been subdued
April 20, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-N Brown Group says trading since year end has been subdued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc :

* Fy revenue rose 3.5 percent to 866.2 million stg

* Final dividend 8.56 pence per share

* Total dividend 14.23 penceper share

* Underlying profit before tax* -2.0% yoy to £84.5m (fy15: £86.2m), in line with expectations

* JD Williams Brand continues to perform well, as improvements we are making to our products, our pr activity and our digital marketing campaigns continue to yield strong results

* Trading since year end has been subdued, with sales lower year on year. This is result of two factors.

* Expect, therefore, to see performance strengthen over half.

* Guidance for fy17: product gross margin -50bps to -150bps

* At current $/£ exchange rate, and taking into account our hedging position, there is a c.£3m pbt headwind in fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

