BRIEF-LPKF receives order from solar industry
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
April 20, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LPKF receives order from solar industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG :

* LPKF receives major order from solar industry

* Confidentiality has been agreed with client about specific details of orders

* Orders will be reported in revenue of years 2016 and 2017

* LPKF Solarquipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, has received orders with a total value of approx. 17 million euros ($19.31 million)from a solar customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

