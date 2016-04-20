BRIEF-LPKF receives order from solar industry

April 20 (Reuters) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG :

* LPKF receives major order from solar industry

* Confidentiality has been agreed with client about specific details of orders

* Orders will be reported in revenue of years 2016 and 2017

* LPKF Solarquipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, has received orders with a total value of approx. 17 million euros ($19.31 million)from a solar customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)