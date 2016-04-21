BRIEF-Forterra plc secures 360 mln stg London listing

April 21 (Reuters) - Forterra Plc IPO-FORT.L

* Announcement of offer price

* Company today announces successful pricing of offer at 180 pence per ordinary share

* Based on offer price, total market capitalisation of forterra at commencement of conditional dealings will be 360 million

* Offer comprises a sale of 70,000,000 existing ordinary shares by lsf9 concrete uk ltd. Selling shareholder will hold 65 percent of the ordinary shares

* The Offer represents 35 pct of Forterra’s issued share capital on Admission, assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option.

* The Selling Shareholder has granted Deutsche Bank AG an over-allotment option over up to 10,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 15 pct of the Ordinary Shares comprised in the Offer.

* Conditional dealings will commence on the London Stock Exchange at on 21 April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)