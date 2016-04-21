FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: FFO I expected to reach 25 mln euros by Dec. 2016
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 21, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate: FFO I expected to reach 25 mln euros by Dec. 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Expects continued improvements in operational and financial ratios with further revenue and earnings growth for 2016

* Gross rental income to grow by c.20% to c. 260 million euros ($293.57 million) by December 2016

* Funds from operations I (FFO 1) are expected to reach 25 mln euros (+55%) by December 2016

* Funds from operations II are expected to reach at least 45 million euros excluding one off disposals by December 2016

* Epra NAV to grow by more than 10 pct to c. 1.0 bln by fy 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
