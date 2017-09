April 22 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV

* news: steinhoff international holdings n.v. : proposed market purchases - third cash offer for darty plc

* Says has acquired a further 4,814,061 darty shares at 160 pence each and now holds a total of 108,020,038 darty shares representing 20.4% of entire issued ordinary share capital of darty. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)