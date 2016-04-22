FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-aap implantate posts 2015 EBITDA loss of 1.9 mln euros
April 22, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-aap implantate posts 2015 EBITDA loss of 1.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Aap Implantate AG :

* Annual financial statements 2015: sales at 28 million euros ($31.48 million) within the guidance

* EBITDA in the 2015 financial year amounts to a loss of 1.9 million euros and is therefore 400,000 euros below the forecast

* EBITDA 2015 burdened by one-time value adjustment on inventories (700,000 euros) due to portfolio streamlining and potential cannibalization effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

