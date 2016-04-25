FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-wige MEDIA FY revenue up 5 pct at EUR 63.3 mln
April 25, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-wige MEDIA FY revenue up 5 pct at EUR 63.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Wige MEDIA AG :

* Meets forecast for 2015 and affirms growth planned for 2016

* FY revenues climbed by around 5 pct to 63.3 million euros ($71.20 million)

* FY consolidated result at -1.5 million euros (2014: 0.1 million euros)

* Revenues set to grow by more than 10 pct in 2016

* EBITDA expected to more than double to 4 million euros at minimum in 2016

* Intends to reach a revenue level of 100 million euros and an EBITDA margin of 11 pct by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

