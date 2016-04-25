BRIEF-Groupe Fnac makes final bid for Darty at 170p/shr

April 25 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac Sa :

* Offer for Darty plc

* Increased final offer and purchase of Darty shares

* Has acquired from a number of institutional investors, in aggregate, 48,732,648 Darty shares for 170 pence per share, representing approximately 9.20 per cent

* Third and final increased offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Darty at a price of 170 pence per Darty share in cash

* Offer also has partial share alternative (1 Fnac share for every 25 Darty shares held)

* Acquired from a number of investors 87,543,268 Darty shares, representing about 16.53 percent of ordinary share capital as of date of announcement

* Either holds, or has received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer in respect of a total of about 38.65 percent of ordinary share capital of Darty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)