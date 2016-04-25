FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Groupe Fnac makes final bid for Darty at 170p/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Groupe Fnac makes final bid for Darty at 170p/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac Sa :

* Offer for Darty plc

* Increased final offer and purchase of Darty shares

* Has acquired from a number of institutional investors, in aggregate, 48,732,648 Darty shares for 170 pence per share, representing approximately 9.20 per cent

* Third and final increased offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Darty at a price of 170 pence per Darty share in cash

* Offer also has partial share alternative (1 Fnac share for every 25 Darty shares held)

* Acquired from a number of investors 87,543,268 Darty shares, representing about 16.53 percent of ordinary share capital as of date of announcement

* Either holds, or has received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer in respect of a total of about 38.65 percent of ordinary share capital of Darty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.