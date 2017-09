April 25 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac Sa

* Statement re offer for darty plc

* Acquired additional Darty shares and has now acquired Darty shares representing about 18.27 per cent of Darty

* Highest price paid per Darty share was 170 pence.

* Fnac holds/has received irrevocable undertakings to accept 3rd increased final offer in respect of Darty shares, representing about 40.38 percent