BRIEF-Drillisch expects 40 pct EBITDA increase for fiscal 2017
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 11, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Drillisch expects 40 pct EBITDA increase for fiscal 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Drillisch AG

* Drillisch AG posts substantial growth in subscribers, revenues and gross profit

* And confirms EBITDA forecast 2016

* Drillisch Q1 revenue up 74.8 pct on year to 173.4 mln eur

* Drillisch Q1 EBITDA 24 mln eur, from 26.9 mln eur

* In comparison with same period last year, Q1 service revenue rose by 29.2 million euros

* Confirms the EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2016 of between EUR115 million and EUR120 million

* Drillisch expects a further increase in the EBITDA by about 40 percent to between EUR160 million and EUR170 million for fiscal year 2017

* Management and Supervisory Boards have submitted a dividend proposal for 2015 of EUR1.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
