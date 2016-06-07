BRIEF-Seadrill: North Atlantic Drilling further postpones rig delivery

June 7 (Reuters) - Seadrill Ltd

* Says North Atlantic Drilling ltd. announces amendment to agreement with Jurong Shipyard regarding the standstill agreement for delivery of the semi-submersible drilling unit West Rigel

* Says a second amendment has been agreed with Jurong Shipyard Pte. Ltd, which extends the standstill period by a further three months to September 2, 2016

* The extension of the standstill period allows the parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities for the unit

* In the event no employment is secured for the unit and no alternative transaction is completed, the Company and Jurong will form a Joint Asset Holding Company for joint ownership of the Unit, to be owned 23% by the company and 77% by Jurong