a year ago
BRIEF-B2Holding: bookbuilding successfully completed
June 7, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-B2Holding: bookbuilding successfully completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - B2holding ASA :

* Bookbuilding successfully completed

* Shares in offering are priced at 12.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* Will issue 54,166,666 new shares in connection with offering, raising gross proceeds of 650 million Norwegian crowns ($80 million)

* New shares represent about 14.8 pct of shares in B2Holding after equity issue

* First day of trading on Oslo Stock Exchange will be wednesday June 8 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1290 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
