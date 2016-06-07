FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Property Group unit contemplates new unsecured bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* Contemplated new unsecured bond issue in Pioneer Public Properties AS and summon for bondholder meeting in Pioneer Public Properties II AS

* Pioneer Public Properties AS, 100 pct owned subsidiary of Pioneer Property Group ASA, is contemplating to issue a new 800-1,000 million Norwegian crown unsecured bond with maturity May 2021

* Net proceeds from contemplated bond issue shall be employed to repay existing financial indebtedness of company and its subsidiaries

* Private placement for bond issue is to commence on June 7

* Pareto Securities AS has been engaged as manager for contemplated bond issue

* Pioneer Public Properties II AS to propose a new call option at 105.75 pct of par value (plus accrued interests) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

