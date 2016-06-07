BRIEF-mybet Holding sells stake in pferdewetten.de AG

June 7 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* Mybet Holding se sells stake in pferdewetten.de AG

* Supervisory board of Mybet Holding SE has approved sale of all shares of pferdewetten.de AG

* Shares will be sold to individual investors

* Individual transactions will in total comprise whole stake of unlisted shares of pferdewetten.de AG held by Mybet amounting to 1,810,307 shares

* Purchase price total paid by investors will be published by mybet after closing of transaction, as closing of individual transactions is still subject to condition precedent that agreed on purchase prices will be received