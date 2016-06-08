FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Com Hem says to buy Boxer Sweden
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 8, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Com Hem says to buy Boxer Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Com Hem :

* Says acquires Boxer tv-access AB for an enterprise value of sek 1,330m, representing an estimated 2016 underlying ebitda multiple of 4.4x

* Says acquisition is expected to generate approximately sek 300m in additional underlying ebitda to com hem group

* Says total consideration for Boxer transaction is sek 1,550m (based on balance sheet as per march 31, 2016), payable in cash at closing

* Says acquisition will be financed by a new three year sek 800m credit facility with swedbank ab (publ) and existing unutilised credit facilities

* Says expects restructuring charges of approximately sek 75m as part of transaction

* Says remains committed to its financial leverage target of 3.5-4.0x net debt to underlying ebitda as well as to its shareholder remuneration programme

* Com Hem expands into the sdu market and acquires Boxer Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

