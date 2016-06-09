FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Singulus Technologies releases schedule for restructuring steps
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
June 9, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singulus Technologies releases schedule for restructuring steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Releases schedule for additional restructuring steps

* On June 23 bonds will be cancelled against registration of purchase rights for bondholders

* On June 27 resolution is scheduled for implementation of exchange capital increase as well as the registration of the exchange capital increase at relevant Local Court Aschaffenburg; claims from SINGULUS bond 2012/2017 will be cancelled and new shares will be created

* On June 29 purchase period for non-subscribed shares and new bonds will commence

* On July 20 the new shares from the exchange capital increase and new bonds will be authorized for trading at Frankfurt Stock Exchange at Regulated Market and Quotation Board, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.