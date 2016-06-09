BRIEF-Singulus Technologies releases schedule for restructuring steps

June 9 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Releases schedule for additional restructuring steps

* On June 23 bonds will be cancelled against registration of purchase rights for bondholders

* On June 27 resolution is scheduled for implementation of exchange capital increase as well as the registration of the exchange capital increase at relevant Local Court Aschaffenburg; claims from SINGULUS bond 2012/2017 will be cancelled and new shares will be created

* On June 29 purchase period for non-subscribed shares and new bonds will commence

* On July 20 the new shares from the exchange capital increase and new bonds will be authorized for trading at Frankfurt Stock Exchange at Regulated Market and Quotation Board, respectively