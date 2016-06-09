FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RPC to raise 90 mln stg via placing
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RPC to raise 90 mln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - RPC Group Plc

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares to raise approximately £90 million

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process which will be launched immediately following this announcement

* Boards of rpc and bpi have today announced that they have reached agreement on terms of offer

* Under terms of offer, each bpi shareholder will be entitled to receive 470 pence in cash and 0.60141 new RPC ordinary shares

* Pro forma leverage as at 31 march 2016 will be approximately 2.1 times combined group’s net debt / ebitda post completion of offer

* Offer represents a premium of approximately 30 per cent. To the closing price of 725.0 pence per BPI share on 8 june 2016

* Acquisition of BPI is expected to be accretive to rpc’s earnings per share within the first full financial year

* Offer is expected to become effective by mid-August 2016

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.