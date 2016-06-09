FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scout24 says unit ImmobilienScout24 acquiries my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at
June 9, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scout24 says unit ImmobilienScout24 acquiries my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Scout24 AG :

* ImmobilienScout24 further strengthens its position in Germany and Austria via bolt-on acquisitions

* ImmobilienScout24 continues to pursue its strategy of content leadership, acquisitions of my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at strengthen offer and customer base in Germany and Austria

* The acquisitions took effect on June 1, 2016

* Total purchase price of both acquisitions is in low single-digit million eur range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

