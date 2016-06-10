FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Com Hem issues SEK 1.75 billion senior unsecured notes
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Com Hem issues SEK 1.75 billion senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding AB :

* Announces issue of 1.75 billion Swedish crown ($213.65 million) senior unsecured notes

* Its subsidiary NorCell Sweden Holding 3 has issued new senior unsecured notes

* New notes have a fixed rate coupon of 3.625% and matures in June 2021

* Proceeds will be used to refinance existing indebtedness, thereby extending group’s debt maturity profile, and for general corporate purposes

Source text: bit.ly/1RYV1a5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1910 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
