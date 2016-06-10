FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celesio resolves delisting from Munich and Duesseldorf stock exchanges
June 10, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Celesio resolves delisting from Munich and Duesseldorf stock exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Celesio AG :

* Listing of Celesio shares in market segment “m:access” is expected to end with expiry of July 29, 2016 and inclusion in unofficial market on March 31, 2017

* Management board also resolved to take necessary steps in august 2016 to end listing of Celesio AG’s shares in regulated unofficial market segment of Boerse Duesseldorf AG

* Listing of celesio shares in Duesseldorf unofficial market segment “Primärmarkt” will then be terminated at end of September 2016 and inclusion in unofficial market on Match 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

