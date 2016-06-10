FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 10, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate approves issue of convertible notes around EUR 150 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Approves issue of convertible notes around 150 million euros ($169.55 million)

* Conversion price is expected to be set at a 25 - 30 pct premium to volume weighted average price of Adler Real Estate AG’s listed stock on Frankfurt am Main on pricing date

* Interest rate is expected to be set between 1.50 pct p.a. and 2.50 pct p.a.

* For shareholders and holders of existing 2013/2017 and 2013/2018 convertible notes, subscription ratio will be 13 to 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

