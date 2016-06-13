BRIEF-Trelleborg acquires Specialty Silicone Fabricators Inc

June 13 (Reuters) - Trelleborg Ab :

* Acquires Specialty Silicone Fabricators Inc., US-based manufacturer of silicone components for the medical device market.

* Aquired company is headquartered in Tustin, California, and has production facilities in Tustin and Paso Robles, California, as well as in Elk Rapids, Michigan. Sales amounted to approximately SEK 330 million in 2015.

* The acquisition is part of Trelleborg's strategy to strengthen its positions in attractive market segments.

* The transaction is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2016.