BRIEF-Aveva says in talks with Schneider Electric

June 13 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc
* Statement re press speculation
* Notes today's press speculation and confirms that it has received a revised, conditional proposal from Schneider Electric SE
* Similar to previous discussions that took place between parties last year, proposal also includes a significant cash payment from Schneider Electric to Aveva
* Board of Aveva is currently in preliminary discussions with schneider electric regarding merits of such a transaction and its terms
* Such a transaction, if completed, would constitute a reverse takeover under listing rules
* Proposed transaction, if consummated, would result in Schneider Electric owning a majority equity stake in enlarged Aveva, which is intended to remain listed on LSE