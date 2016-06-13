FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aveva says in talks with Schneider Electric
#IT Services & Consulting
June 13, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aveva says in talks with Schneider Electric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc

* Statement re press speculation

* Notes today's press speculation and confirms that it has received a revised, conditional proposal from Schneider Electric SE

* Similar to previous discussions that took place between parties last year, proposal also includes a significant cash payment from Schneider Electric to Aveva

* Board of Aveva is currently in preliminary discussions with schneider electric regarding merits of such a transaction and its terms

* Such a transaction, if completed, would constitute a reverse takeover under listing rules

* Proposed transaction, if consummated, would result in Schneider Electric owning a majority equity stake in enlarged Aveva, which is intended to remain listed on LSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
