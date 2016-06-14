FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner resolves capital increase
June 14, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner resolves capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Said on Monday resolved capital increase with shareholders' subscription rights

* Capital increase from authorised capital by up to 1.24 million euros ($1.40 million) by granting shareholders' statutory subscription rights

* Share capital of 3,738,060 euros against cash contributions will increase by up to 1,238,726 euros to a total amount of up to 4,976,786 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

