BRIEF-SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner resolves capital increase

June 14 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Said on Monday resolved capital increase with shareholders' subscription rights

* Capital increase from authorised capital by up to 1.24 million euros ($1.40 million) by granting shareholders' statutory subscription rights

* Share capital of 3,738,060 euros against cash contributions will increase by up to 1,238,726 euros to a total amount of up to 4,976,786 euros