a year ago
June 14, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Granges enters process to acquire aluminium business in United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Granges AB :

* Enters process to acquire aluminium business in the United States

* Bid values business and related assets at about $300 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Transaction is expected to be carried out through court-supervised process under section 363 of United States bankruptcy code

* Gränges has secured committed bank financing for potential transaction

* Acquisition would be expected to close during Q3 2016 and is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share in 2016

* Should Granges win auction and receive final approval as buyer from United States bankruptcy court, an announcement is anticipated in mid-July, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

