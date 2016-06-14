BRIEF-Granges enters process to acquire aluminium business in United States

June 14 (Reuters) - Granges AB :

* Enters process to acquire aluminium business in the United States

* Bid values business and related assets at about $300 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Transaction is expected to be carried out through court-supervised process under section 363 of United States bankruptcy code

* Gränges has secured committed bank financing for potential transaction

* Acquisition would be expected to close during Q3 2016 and is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share in 2016

* Should Granges win auction and receive final approval as buyer from United States bankruptcy court, an announcement is anticipated in mid-July, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)