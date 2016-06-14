FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Apparel & Accessories
June 14, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gerry Weber H1 sales up 2.5 pct to 443.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber International AG :

* H1 sales rose 2.5 percent to 443.6 million euros ($500.65 million)

* Hallhuber contributes 91.7 million euros to consolidated sales in first half of 2015/16 (+ 22.9 pct)

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for first half of 2015/16 dropped to 8.4 million euros (H1 previous year: 36.2 million euros)

* EBITDA for first half of 2015/16 slumped from 52.5 million euros to 29.9 million euros

* Is upholding its full year guidance

* Expects to report consolidated 2015/16 sales between 890 and 920 million euros, with Hallhuber contributing between 180 and 190 million euros

* Sees for FY group EBIT are anticipated to come in between 10 and 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

