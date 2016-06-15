FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tyman proposes placing to raise about 19.1 mln stg
June 15, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tyman proposes placing to raise about 19.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Tyman Plc :

* Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital

* At placing price of 225p by way of an accelerated book build

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors

* Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing

* Approximately £19.1 million (before expenses) to be raised through a placing of up to 8,478,128 new ordinary shares

* Will use net proceeds of placing to reduce group’s balance sheet gearing, provide structural headroom on group’s banking facilities following bilco deal

* Placing announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
