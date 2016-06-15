BRIEF-Tyman proposes placing to raise about 19.1 mln stg

June 15 (Reuters) - Tyman Plc :

* Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital

* At placing price of 225p by way of an accelerated book build

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors

* Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing

* Approximately £19.1 million (before expenses) to be raised through a placing of up to 8,478,128 new ordinary shares

* Will use net proceeds of placing to reduce group’s balance sheet gearing, provide structural headroom on group’s banking facilities following bilco deal

